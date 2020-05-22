Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa respond !

Amazing ! The Snyder’s Cut of Justice League arrives very soon on HBO Max. Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa have reacted to it !

This is an excellent new ! The Snyder’s Cut of Justice League will soon be available in 2021 on HBO Max ! Thing that has to react, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa ! MCE TV tells you so everything from A to Z !

This is an announcement that fans of the Justice League were waiting for with great anticipation ! Well, yes ! The movie Justice League Snyder Cut will be broadcast next year on HBO Max. A service streaming possessed by WarnerMedia.

It is, therefore, the actor Henry Cavill and director Zack Snyder have announced the amazing news on Twitter.

And one thing is for sure ! The actor is proud ofhave spread the announcement of the “Snyder’s Cut” of the Justice League on the Canvas.

“I just had a small discussion with Zack Snyder, after a small session viewing of Man of Steel “.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s finally happened. The ‘Snyder Cut’ will come out nice and well, next year ! “. The fans are so overjoyed !

“I know qu there has been 2 camps throughout this story (… Remember, so we all have more ‘Justice League’ now. It is a victory. So, be nice to each other “.

Snyder Cut : good news for all !

In the comments, her co-star Jason Momoa has written” I love you my brother. I am too excited at the idea that the world can finally see it.”

And Then Jason Momoa shared his own post on his page Instagram. “Finally it happens. The justice has been made. All my aloha to all those who have made this happen. All of the fans. We love you. ALOHA ! “

And for good reason ! In 2017, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Flash met in the Justice League to fight an enemy.

The DC fans have never been able to see the version of Zack Snyder. It is, therefore, Joss Whedon (director, The Avengers) who had written the scenario. A grosse disappointment for the fans !

Tags : Henry Cavill – henry cavill news – Jason Momoa – Snyder’s Cut – Snyder Cut cuta – Snyder Cut the movie – Snyder Cut back