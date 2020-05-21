Henry Cavill announces the release by streaming the movie never revealed in the film

A week before the launch of HBO-Max in the United States, the platform has struck a great blow, and is found in the evening among the subjects most discussed on Twitter this Wednesday 20 may. In fact, a video conversation between the actor Henry Cavill and director Zack Snyder has been released to bring a very good news to fans of DC Comics and their movie adaptations by studios Warner : the first version of Justice League will be available next year streaming !

The film where Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman and The Flash (played by Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller) team up to save Superman, had not been deemed convincing enough by the leaders of Warner. But Zack Snyder has not been able to go to the end of the project, bereaved by the suicide of his daughter, Autumn. It is Joss Whedon, the director of the first two parts of the saga rival the Avengers, that has been entrusted with the mission to return the long-feature film. But the result was not really enchanted the audience during its release in November 2017…

The first version, very different of the film, which had collected more than $ 650 million at the global box office, will finally see the light of day in 2021, exclusively on HBO Max. The streaming service, on which subscribers will find in the entire universe of super-heroes DC, Friends and their meeting, Game of Thrones or The Big Bang Theory and a series on the hotel The Shining, has just offered a new opportunity to make the event and attract consumers. Of their sides, the other platforms have not said their last words and also continue to compete with movie theaters. Netflix offered the broadcast rights to next film, worn by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (also based on the theme of super-powers), while Apple TV+ paid 70 million euros to propose the new movie of Tom Hanks USS Greyhound : the battle of The Atlantic the output of which has been prevented by the pandemic.

Nicolas Perron