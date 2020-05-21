Henry Cavill announces the release by streaming the movie never revealed in the film

the launch of HBO-Max in the United Statesthe platform has struck a great blow, and is found in the evening among the subjects most discussed on Twitter this Wednesday 20 may. In fact, a video conversation between the actor Henry Cavill and director Zack Snyder has been released to bring a very good news to fans of DC Comics and their movie adaptations by studios Warner : the first version of Justice League will be available next year in streaming !” data-reactid=”19″>A week before the launch of HBO-Max in the United Statesthe platform has struck a great blow, and is found in the evening among the subjects most discussed on Twitter this Wednesday 20 may. In fact, a video conversation between the actor Henry Cavill and director Zack Snyder has been released to bring a very good news to fans of DC Comics and their movie adaptations by studios Warner : the first version of Justice League will be available next year streaming !

The film where Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman and The Flash (played by Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller) team up to save Superman, had not been deemed convincing enough by the leaders of Warner. But Zack Snyder has not been able to go to the end of the project, bereaved by the suicide of his daughter, Autumn. It is Joss Whedon, the director of the first two parts of the saga rival the Avengers, that has been entrusted with the mission to return the long-feature film. But the result was not really enchanted the audience during its release in November 2017…

