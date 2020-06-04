Henry Cavill apologizes after his criticism of the movement MeToo

The last performer in date the role of Superman, Henry Cavill, has had to backtrack after criticism of the movement #MeToo, which has enabled many women to entrust to have been victims of sexual assault.

The origin of the controversy, an interview with the australian version of the magazine GQ. The british actor, 35-year-old delivered his impressions after the deal Weinstein.

“There is something wonderful in the fact that a man running after a girl,” he said. “It is a good tradition. I think you need to run after the girls, woo. Maybe I am old fashioned, but it is hard to do when there are too many rules in place. Because then, we say : Well, I’m not going to go and talk to him otherwise she will treat me to a rapist or something like that. And I end by calling a former girlfriend and to return to a relationship that has never really worked. “

“I didn’t want to seem insensitive “

Since the publication of these remarks, the critics have criticized the actor’s latest “Mission Impossible” to think that women cannot tell the difference between flirting and sexual harassment. “If you don’t know the difference between flirting and violence, you have reason to do nothing! “wrote a user.

Henry Cavill did an interview with GQ about #metoo making him worry how approaching a woman would get him accusé of rape & lots of people find his words ridiculous & others are accusing the first group of overreacting. Here is the exact section in question: pic.twitter.com/3apfSXFDRx — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) July 13, 2018

Hot tip: if you can’t tell the difference between flirting and violence, or if you think women enjoy lying about rape, then your decision not to approach women IS THE RIGHT CALL. https://t.co/vZuQcAQj3Q — Jaclyn Friedman🩸🦷 (@jaclynf) July 14, 2018

Friday, by the voice of his press officer, Henry Cavill has apologized : “Having seen the reactions, I would like to apologize for any misunderstanding. I didn’t want to seem insensitive. I continue to hold women in high esteem, that our relations should be friendly, professional or sentimental. Far from me the will of their lack of respect. “

In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other. — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) July 12, 2018

I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support. – Henry Cavill — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) July 12, 2018

Without clearly tell if it has been incorrectly cited by the magazine australian, Henry Cavill continues : “This experience has given me a good lesson about the freedoms editorial, and words taken out of context. I look forward to be able to clarify my position in the future on this topic that is so important to me, and I take that to heart. “

