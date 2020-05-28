Henry Cavill back in several movies DC

Henry Cavill would finally be ready to put on again the suit of Superman. The actor of Man of Steel have agreed to resume his role in several films DC to come.

Sources of the magazine Deadline, say that Henry Cavill will make his grand return in the blue and red outfit of Superman in several movies of the DC universe. Unfortunately, this new does not announce the result Man of Steelbut only caméos. The super-hero, in fact, for the moment no film solo in preparation.

Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures

After three movies, the contract of Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill has been broken in 2018. But the door seems to once again be open for a new collaboration. The actor is in fact in discussion with studios to make appearances in the upcoming films DC. If you look at the schedule of releases planned, there would be, for the moment, few opportunities : Black Adam, Aquaman 2 or maybe Shazam! 2, whose productions have not yet started. It is well known that the actor is not in the casting of Wonder Woman 1984nor The Suicide Squador Batman of Matt Reeves.

The hope of a sequel to Man of Steel ?

The last time that Henry Cavill embodied Superman being in the film Justice League. Last week, the actor has joined the Watch Party of the film with director Zack Snyder. Since his debut as Superman, the british actor has managed to build a great career. Notably, he won the lead role of the series Netflix The Witcher, the first season was a great success.

After the announcement of the release of Snyder’s Cut of Justice League on HBO max, the news of the return of Cavill risk of inspiring a little more of the DC fans. Hope that the reception of these future caméos finally convince Warner Bros. of finally a sequel to Man of Steelwith Henry Cavill in the role of Superman.

Batman v Superman would have had to come out in 2000 with a history that is different

Source : Deadline