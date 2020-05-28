Henry Cavill back in the skin of Superman?

If Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed the information, Deadline comes to announce a possible cameo by Henry Cavill as Superman in the next movie of the DC universe, such as Aquaman 2 or Black Adam.

The actor Man of Steel has not yet hung up his cape for the superhero. According to information reported by Deadline on 27 may, Henry Cavill may well put the costume of Superman in an upcoming film of the DC universe.

If the result of Man of Steethe is not yet the order of the day for Henry Cavill, the latter could, however, make appearances in the next productions of Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa, Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, or even Shazam 2 with Zachary Levi, whose filming is expected to be launched after the lifting of restrictions due to the world situation.

A information that has not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros. in spite of the solicitations of the specialized site. On the other hand, the Man of steel should not be to the poster The Batman with Robert Pattinson or Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot and Suicide Squad, whose productions are already finalized.

It is in 2013 that Henry Cavill has donned for the first time the tights of Superman in Man of Steel of Zack Snyder. A role he reprised three years later in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice with the same director. In 2017, Justice League, still and always directed by Zack Snyder, has signed on the last film in which the british actor has interpreted the Clark Kent alias Superman. Since then, numerous rumors announced a Man of Steel 2 but after Deadlinea suite would not be still relevant at Warner Bros.