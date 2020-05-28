Henry Cavill back in the skin of Superman ?

(Relaxnews) – If Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed the information, Deadline has just announced a possible cameo of the british actor as Superman in the next film from the DC universe such as “Aquaman 2” or “Black Adam”.

The actor of “Man of Steel” has not yet hung up his cape of a super hero. According to information reported by Deadline this Wednesday, may 27, Henry Cavill may well put the costume of Superman in an upcoming film of the DC universe.

If the sequel to “Man of Steel” is not yet the order of the day for Henry Cavill, the latter could, however, make appearances in the next productions of “Aquaman 2” with Jason Momoa, “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson, or even “Shazam 2” with Zachary Levi, whose filming is expected to be launched after the lifting of restrictions due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

A information that has not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros. in spite of the solicitations of the specialized site. On the other hand, the”Man of steel” should not be to the poster of “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson, or “Wonder Woman 1984” with Gal Gadot and “Suicide Squad”, whose productions are already finalized.

It is in 2013 that Henry Cavill has donned for the first time the tights of Superman in “Man of Steel” by Zack Snyder. A role he reprised three years later in “Batman v. Superman : Dawn of Justice” with the same director. In 2017, “Justice League” still and always will be directed by Zack Snyder, has signed on the last film in which the british actor has interpreted the Clark Kent alias Superman. Since then, many rumors announcing a “Man of Steel 2” but according to Deadline, a sequel would not be still relevant at Warner Bros.