Henry Cavill compares his Geralt of Riv to the one of The Witcher 3, “with a different skin”

Netflix has created the event by unveiling the trailer of his next series, The Witcher. A series based on the famous novel in particular made popular by the trilogy of the video game from CD Projekt, which is now preparing for Cyberpunk 2077. It is during the Comic Con that fans were able to see Henry Cavill, the current Superman in the cinema, in the skin of Geralt of Riv, the famous Witcher. And even if the trailer has been generally appreciated, the actor goes on interviews to convince the future audience that they will not be disappointed by this series ! And it was during a meeting with IGN that Henry Cavill has done a beautiful revelation.

Because, according to the british actor, its Geralt of Riv would be similar to that of The Witcher 3, opus the most popular, but ” with a different skin “.

Suffice to say that Henry Cavill promises a lot – hope not to be disappointed !

Henry Cavill compares the series to The Witcher 3

First news : Henry Cavill has indeed played The Witcher 3 and seems to have ended. To reassure on the project : the british actor is expected to enter the world created by the novelist Andrzeg The. For Henry Cavill, the series The Witcher is closer to much more of the third installment of the video game, but with a “different skin” for Geralt of Riv.

I think it will be like starting a new game of The Witcher 3, with a different skin. What is interesting to my eyes. I’ve many times played, and I say to myself ” Ok, I’ve played, I’ve seen it, but I am always a joy to return to it.” But what would happen if the next time was different ? […] That’s how can be seen the series. Yes, it is Geralt of Riv, the Witcher, but it has my face. For me, this is interesting. It brings novelty, even if the themes remain the same.

As a reminder, this is not the first time that Geralt of Riv appears on television. A series had seen the light of day, adapted from the novel, in the years 2000. The show was overall disappointed the fans while a film was also released just before.

Let’s hope that Netflix will have straightened the bar to offer the The Witcher fans are entitled to expect.







