Henry Cavill confirms that he does not give up Superman

The british actor Henry Cavill clarified that he does not give up yet on the role of Superman.

Whoever was at the poster of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “The Man from UNCLE” has just given a long interview to Men’s Health prior to the release of the television series “The Witcher” next month on Netflix, in which he played.

During the interview, he spoke of Superman, a role he has performed in 3 films – “Man of Steel”, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and Justice League”. The last I heard, there would be a dispute between its representatives and the studio, and he would have abandoned the role. The actor, however, argues that it is always the last son of Krypton, to his knowledge, and that it does not plan to go nowhere : “The cape is in the closet. It is always mine… I’m not going to just sit in the dark while all this is going on. I have not abandoned the role. I still have a lot to give to Superman. A lot of stories to do. A lot that I want to dig in the honesty of the character. I want to reflect the comics. It is important for me. There is a lot of justice to do so for Superman. We will see, this is what it is. “

The actor has also been invited to do an honest evaluation of the three films in which he played the role until now, he answers: “‘ Man of Steel ?’ An excellent starting point. If I had to do it again, I don’t think I’ll change anything. ‘Batman v Superman?’ This is really a Batman movie. And I think that this kingdom of darkness is ideal for a Batman movie. ‘Justice League ?’ It didn’t work.”

For the moment, there is no new Superman movie on the horizon. Anyway, Henry Cavill will take the role of Geralt of Riv in the second season of ” The Witcher “, which has already received a green light. The first season will be released on 20 December.