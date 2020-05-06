Henry Cavill could be in talks to become the new Superman

Some time ago, there was talk of the possibility that Henry Cavill revisits Superman, apparently, more and more opportunities. The will we see in Shazam 2?

The announcement that Henry Cavill I’d love to play more Superman, this was a blow hard enough for the fans Expanded universe DC in September 2018. On several occasions, the actor has expressed his interest to continue to give life to the famous super-hero. Despite this, it seemed that luck was not on his side and was finally out of the universe. Now with Shazam 2 In production, it speaks of the possibility of his return.

Don’t forget that Shazam! It was full of references to The man of steel and Batman vs Superman: the origin of justiceso the appearance of Henry Cavill As the super-hero does not seem to be an impossible idea. The new rumor comes from Mikey Suttona user well known as a filter of information that prove to be almost always true, and assigns the possible return of the british actor to the intervention of Dwayne Johnson, the future protagonist of Adam black the DCEU. YouTube Channel Lords of the long box He cited this way (via Bounding Into Comics):

“Mikey hears as The Rock, Black Adam himself, really wants to a world of films DC is connected and has been a great defender of Henry Cavill. Warner Bros. has attributed part of the failure of the DCEU to Cavill because his Superman was not the numbers at the box office as it should be. Especially compared to what Kevin Feige has done with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and the rest of the MCU. “

Will there be a new Superman?

For the moment, there are no project confirmed that we have the expected return of Henry Cavill as Superman. Although, remember, he had already been heard Dwayne johnson I wanted to face Adam black against Supermanespecially against the super-hero played by the protagonist of The Witcher

The producer of Adam black, Harim Garciain an interview with ComicBook has not closed the door to the possibility that the two characters appeared on the screen at a given time. So we have to wait and see without Henry Cavill give the famous costume.

