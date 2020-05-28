Henry Cavill could play again Superman, but not in his own movie

Warner Bros. would still be interested in give the Superman costume Henry Cavill in an upcoming movie,DC, according to the rumor, but it is not known which.

Deadline said that they have heard that “Cavill could come in several ways, not in a movie solo, but it is expected to give him back his red cape, according to sources close to the matter. “ Variety we know that Cavill “is negotiating to take over the role of Clark Kent in the next film DC. “

Deadline notes that Wonder Woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad have already finished their filming, and Superman is not expected in The Batman scheduled for 2021, but that the character could show up in a production like Shazam 2, Black Adam or Aquaman 2.

Shazam 2, in particular, is a good candidate, saw the surprise appearance at the end of the first film, but Black Adam could also implement the declaration of Dwayne Johnson as what a clash Superman / Black Adam “is in the cards “.

The article Deadline is in response to rumors in Heroic Hollywood saying that Warner Bros. had set aside the film Supergirl in favor of another project with Cavill.

It is in 2018 that the rumor has started to circulate that Henry Cavill would no longer play Superman, but he later insisted that he had the role (a claim supported by his co-star of Justice League, Jason Momoa).

Anyway, Cavill has to finish turn the season 2 of The Witcher for Netflix, currently on hold due to the pandemic. His next film, Enola Holmes, sees him play Sherlock Holmes. It was released initially in theaters via Warner Bros. but will come directly to Netflix instead.

