Henry Cavill didn’t need lining for the action scenes

The british actor Henry Cavill has done his own stunts in the television series The Witcher Netflix.

While the adaptation of a series of The Witcher will be aired in almost two weeks on the us platform specialized in the SVOD, the interpreter of Geralt of Riv scum since little television and the editorial staff of several magazines to promote it. Thus, during the broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Henry Cavill announced that he had trained hard to be totally in the skin of the warlock : “I’ve never used a stuntman for the fighting in The Witcher, I’ve done everything alone. It is really important that the character also exists in action rather than in a single-stage actor“. The actor has also entrusted will be interested in the work of Andrzej The in its entirety : “I’ve played the game to death, and then I heard that a series was going to come out. I met the showrunner, and it is at this time that I learned that there were books. So, I read them and then I realized that I had missed a whole world rich while I am in the fantastic genre since I was a kid.”

Fight, action, dialogue… Henry Cavill wanted to play a real Geralt in the series The Witcher

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the british actor who embodies Geralt of Riv confirms one more time that he did his own stunts for the tv series Netflix : “This is me 100%. It is very important to me that I should continue the character in the action. It must exist as well in action as in dialogue scenes and all the rest (…) I wanted the story to continue without interruption throughout the process. Especially in the first episode, Wolfgang Stegemann, coordinator of the fight, and me (and his team), we designed the combat to tell the story. It was incredibly important to us and also very difficult because we had to put the strength of the relationship between these two characters fight in this second part and, in the first piece, make it very different from the second piece. You see the different intentions in the fight, you see what He is capable of, and then you see what he is not willing to do and what he is willing to do. All this was of vital importance to us. I also like that, to be fair. I like to wield a sword.”