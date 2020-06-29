Henry Cavill does his own stunts

Netflix, and Henry Cavill has ensured that this series is one of the best of the month. Always-paced, catchy, and explosive, the one who plays Geralt from the Coast, he confesses that he did not use doubles for their stunts.

As we know, Henry Cavill played the villain in the film Mission Impossible : Fallout. Thanks to this encounter with Tom Cruise, the actor has taken the decision not to use a lining of its waterfalls. On the occasion of an interview, Cavill said that Tom Cruise was very inspired : “Working with Tom Cruise has helped me a lot — or perhaps, in the eyes of the producers, it has deepened my enthusiasm for the falls. “

This experience has helped to embody the character of Geralt of Bank : “If the public looks at Geralt on the screen, that you must believe that it is me. If this is not the case, I feel that I have betrayed the character in any way. So I try and so I am doing as many tricks as this that allows me to production. “

Anyway, the fight scenes in The Witcher are successful. They are the most popular of the series. The movement of the sword and the body are a good combo.

However you should not forget that the weapons used are made of rubber.