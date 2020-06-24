Henry Cavill expected to play the “Majority” of Superman in “Years”

During his interview with Stewart, Cavill has also explained how her alter-ego of super-heroes that has shaped the trajectory of his career. “My life has changed radically because of it,” he said. “And this has given me a lot of opportunities for roles, and yes, it was one of those characters that has changed the course of my career. I am very grateful, and I also learned a lot about myself.”

In comparison with Superman, the The man of steel The star explained: “it is so good, it’s so cute, and when you start to compare to him, because, as you play, you start to really see you. You say:” I’m a good person? Can I be a good person to play Superman? ‘”

“And if you ever hear a whisper that is like” Hmm, wait a second. Maybe not “, then adjust and make sure that you are a better person,” he continued. “I think that’s all we can do in life.”