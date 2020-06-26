Henry Cavill explains how to play Superman, making him a better person

Henry Cavill played the role of Superman for nearly a decade. Zack Snyder has been cast in the Man of Steel in 2011. The film was released in 2013 and Cavill played Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The future of Superman in the film is a bit mysterious, but it is a matter of seeing Cavill appear in other films, if not the man of steel 2.

Cavill spoke with Patrick Stewart for the number of Variety of Actors on the Actors, on the 24th of June. Mainly we talked about The Witcher, and Star Trek: Picard, respectively, but Stewart had questions on the role of Superman. Cavill has said that the role that he had learned a lot about himself.

The children do not know who is Henry Cavill

A way Superman is a different role for Cavill is the way in which it appeals to children. Adults know that is not the villain of the Mission: Impossible – Fallout or Agent Solo of The Man From U. N. C. L. E., But the kids see him as Superman.

“With a character as well, that the wear of the layer with you outside of the tray,” said Cavill Stewart. “And this is part of their public representation. When you have children, the children I don’t necessarily look like Henry Cavill, but you can see Superman, and there is a responsibility that goes with it. Because it is a character so wonderful, in fact, it is a responsibility that I am happy, and I hope that I will be able to play more of Superman in the years to come. ”

What Superman has learned of Henry Cavill

Superman represents truth, justice and the american way, although these topics have not been so dominant in the films of Cavill. The trio of films in which he has played, he has explored the burden of being Superman, having the responsibility of all humanity, and the guilt when he can’t save everyone.

“I also learned a lot about myself,” said Cavill. “It’s so good, it is so nice, and when you start to compare to him, because, as you play, you start to really see you. “You say: “I’m a good person? I can be a person good enough to play Superman? “Maybe not” , then adjust and make sure that you are a better person. I think that is all that we can do in life. ”

A great power implies a great responsibility

Ok, this is the Spider-Man, but Cavill really understands the possibility of playing Superman. He thanked the impulse that gave to his career, and he is not going to take this lightly.

“My life has changed dramatically because of it,” said Cavill. “And this has given me a lot of opportunities for roles, and yes, this is one of those characters that has changed the course of my career. I am extremely grateful. I’ve always been a fan of Superman. ”