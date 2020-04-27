Henry Cavill (Geralt) announces the pre-production of new episodes !

Henry Cavill’s announced on Instagram, the adventures of the sorcerer will return in a second season of The Witcher !

It’s official, the sequel to The Witcher is to be expected. Henry Cavill has announced the good news to his fans on Instagram. MCE TV says it all !

Finished off the holidays for Henry Cavill, the sorcerer is back already ! Between fighting frenzied and monsters of all kinds, The Witcher has already attracted more than one ! It must be said that it is difficult to resist the charm of the one who has been our Superman at all.

In the role of Geralt of Riv, Henry Cavill was unanimous. The series to the tunes of Game of Thrones is already a success on Netflix. The adventures of the sorcerer have captivated the subscribers to the streaming platform. In fact, in the face of such success, the result was to be expected. It is in any case announced the british actor on Instagram.

Henry Cavill confirms the result of The Witcher !

In a video posted on his profile, Henry Cavill thanks fans and announces the pre-production of The Witcher 2 season. ” Hello everyone ! I’m back. I took advantage of my Christmas holidays, can be a bit too much at times. But it’s time to get back to work. The pre-production of season 2 of The Witcher will start very soon. I see that you have all enjoyed the first season of The Witcher. Thank you so much for this, I am delighted that you have enjoyed it.” What could be better for this new year ?

Henry Cavill has said that season 2 will be even better than the first. Of what to delight the fans of the series. In addition, the actor promises to keep us regularly informed on the progress of the production. It is necessary to follow it closely !

Now, there is more to be patient !

