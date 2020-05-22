Henry Cavill has celebrated the announcement of Snyder Cut with the moustache iconic Superman

Unlike Jason Momoa (Aquaman) or Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman) is almost always remained on the sidelines of the existence of the Justice League Snyder Cut. However, to his surprise (and everyone) on the night Man of Steel Watch (2013), the british actor has had the joy of attending the announcement at a distance. Curiously, he did look rather familiar: the moustache has sparked so much controversy at the premiere of the film.

While the virtual reunification took place around the film kryptonien between Zack Snyder and fans, Henry Cavill has made his appearance and, as ironic as it may seem, he did it with his mustache already famous.

Below, you can enjoy some screenshots of this meeting:

As you may recall, the actor of 37 years turned Mission Impossible 6: Impact (2018) to give life to August Walker, who wore a beard and a mustache pronounced. However, he had to return to the League of justice to do some filming for the movie. However, his facial hair was a small obstacle, it was therefore necessary to remove them digitally. Movement which, incidentally, resulted in the production of DC Comics and Warner Bros. A $ 25 MDD, according to Variety.

Later, Henry Cavill has shared the news via its social networks, where he posted an encouraging message for Zack Snyder and all the fans of the movement.

“We had a little chat with Zack Snyder after the evening’s Man of Steel Watch. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally happened. The cut of Snyder will be released next year! Now, I know that there have been two positions on the whole of the case Snyder Cut, and if this were to happen. Just remember, now all of us will have most of the Justice League, it is a victory. So be kind to each other. Congratulations, Mr. Snyder!“, she wrote.

For the moment, it can be inferred that the famous facial hair have been the by-product of childbirth. In addition to take into account the fact that the actor, it has suspended its activities in the recordings of the second season of The Witcher Netflix to give life to Geralt of Rivia.

Justice League: Snyder Cut has a first scheduled for 2021 via HBO Max. The latest news from the developer point out that 75% of the new version will be hardware, never seen before.