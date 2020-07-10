Henry Cavill has damaged the eyes in the filming of season 1

Henry Cavill is totally involved in his role as Geralt, to damage their eyes due to the yellow lenses of the character.

Henry Cavill spent a bad quarter of an hour with his glasses Credit : Netflix

Released on Netflix, the series The Witcher it was a great success. So much so, that a season 2 is already underway, in which Ciri is likely that we will see a true evolution. Passionate about The Witcher, Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt, has never hidden his love of the franchise of the video game from CD Projekt. To such an extent that the actor is totally involved in the role, up to… damage your eyes in the shoot. This is what the interpreter of Superman, who do not want to deny the false rumors about this character, explained in an interview for Vanity Fair.

Henry Cavill has suffered damage in the eye

It is in the Canary islands, that the shooting of The Witcher it was carried out, with a lot of fine volcanic ash in the air. The dust damaged the eyes of Henry Cavill, while he wore contact lenses to have the look of a yellow Geralt.

A painful need for the actor, who says he has first thought that the pain was related to the light, since then, a lot of time in the shade. The ophthalmologist has asked Henry Cavill to remove the lenses to protect the eyes, the actor refused, convinced that the problem was exaggerated.

A response that has not enjoyed a lot of the person in charge of your eyes, explaining to him” I don’t care. I removed the lenses because you are going to damage of your eyes. I’m doing it. Otherwise, I have to stop turn“. Henry Cavill, the attention to detail, had explained” No, I can not be different outside of the camera or when other players look at me“.

Henry Cavill will be done to check your eyes in Budapest, explaining that” it turned out that any volcanic dust, she was scratching the eyes, because I was behind my lens and rub for a long time“. In the end, the actor was three weeks to heal before you can re-use the lenses.

A second season for the year 2021

The return of The Witcher scheduled for 2021 – Credit : Netflix

Fortunately, the interpreter of Superman who will return in the Justice League Zack Snyder is going much better now.

Season 2 of The Witcher is scheduled for 2021without precise date, while Henry Cavill will be the yellowish color of the eyes iconic of Geralt. The confession of his showrunneuse, Lauren Hissrich, this season is going to be more linear than the first, which should appeal to the viewers. Let us remember that the season 1 was great in the time between the two episodes, and the multiplication of back and forth in time. Enough to lose the audience. In other places, the fans had quickly developed a chronology of the events to find. Netflix had followed the example with your own version that you will find here.

Source : CBR