Henry Cavill has rolled in the mud to become Geralt of Riv

In order to be able to put yourself in the shoes of the vagabond killer monster that is Geralt of Riv for the series The Witcher Netflix, star Henry Cavill had to take the picture of your character in your own hands.

It is in Vanity Fair that Cavill explains the secrets of his transformation in Geralt, between different wigs and contact lenses that have come to irritate the eyes. He mentions that he is invested in his look a little dirty.

“Customers hated me in the end, “ “he tells us. “Before the decision, looked at me and said:” I have to be more dirty.’ And they came with this small – is like a pair of socks rolled into a ball, filled with powder, and give me tapotaient with. And then I said, ‘hey guys, this is not enough.” “

“Then I went outside in the rain. Sometimes I like to roll in the puddles. I just tried to capture the world in me, that the character has the air of having really lived in it. “

After a break from the production of season 2, due to COVID-19, which left enough time for Cavill to paint their miniatures for Warhammer, the shooting should resume in the month of August. Season 2 will see the arrival of the character of Vesemir, the master of Geralt, as well as some new Witchers.

Erwan Lafleuriel is the editor-in-Chief of IGN of France. A slave to the video game for more than 40 years, he never escapes that, from time to time to mourn for their losses, in Twitter.