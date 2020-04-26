Henry Cavill has talked about the famous scene in the bathtub

The Witcher, the successful series of Netflix, has done a great adaptation of the book and the video game. But Henry Cavill, the protagonist of the fiction, he explained to us why the bathtub scene was not perfectly recreated.

The Witcherthe series, which has managed to beat record audience Netflixhas managed to make an adaptation relatively faithful to the original story. But, although there has been a scene quite similar to the one that we know, everyone has had a few changes, and Henry Cavill Explain why. What stage does one speak? The famous bathroom Geralt of Rivia.

“It is a very iconic,” said Cavill in speaking of the bathtub scene in an interview with BBC radio. “A lot of people blame games, and yes, the games have made it so iconic, but it is also in the books.”

However, This scene of The Witcher could not be as similar to the original that Henry Cavill would have wanted. “I don’t know how many people realize that it was so iconic that there was an image associated with it. And when I got on this tub, I’m sitting here thinking, “I wonder if anyone knows how this particular scene will attract the attention”; and I tried to raise my feet and I have not been able to. The bathroom was in a bad way, but I thought it could have been a lot. “

Get the perfect scene

Henry Cavill He has admitted several times to be a fan of video games. His hobby may be one of the reasons why the actor has decided to wear his effort to portrait extreme of his character with the torso naked. In several interviews, he confessed that stopped drinking water for three days with this lens.

“Dieting is difficult and you’re hungry, but when you dehydrate your body for three days, you arrive at the point to feel the smell of the water around you.”

The Witcher will return this 2020 to Netflix for its second season.

