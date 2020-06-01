Henry Cavill : His return in Superman becomes more complicated

DC Comics continues to create unrest among the fans. Since the rumour of the Snyder Cut of Justice League became real, it was recently announced thatHenry Cavill was again in talks with Warner to resume his role of Superman. However, his return could be more complicated than expected.

The Hollywood Reporter explained in his newsletter Heat Vision that nothing is yet done for a potential return. THR explains that the situation seems to be complex for the two parties reach an agreement, since no concrete proposal for a Warner has been made to the actor regarding the exact nature of its future in the DCEU (A Man of Steel 2 ? Several caméos ?).

The plans of the DC Studios remain a little fuzzy. If new characters and making reboots a thing will appear in the near future (including with The Batman and The Suicide Squad in 2021 or Black Adam for the month of December of the same year), Warner wants to continue surfing on the movies more “dark “ as the The Joker from Todd Philips, which is the first feature length film rated-R has to have surpassed the billion dollar revenue at the box office.

The importance of DC Studios today is to find a usefulness to the elders of the universe. If Ben Affleck has been replaced by Robert Pattinsonthat the future of Ray Fisher (Cyborg) andEzra Miller (Flash) always in the blur, only Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) seem to have future projects with the studio. But what about Superman ? Only the future will tell us.