Henry Cavill horse (first picture of the Roach)

Netflix has unveiled a new image for the series The Witcher with Henry Cavill, who will make pleasure to the fans of video games. We discovered the a monster hunter Geralt of Riv in the company of the horse Roach. Apparently, the fans were in demand, Netflix has delivered a picture of the stallion.

Inspired by the literary series fantasy success,The Witcher is an epic tale about fate and family. Geralt of Riv, a hunter of monsters, solitaire, has struggled to find its place in a world where humans are often more cruel than the beasts. But when fate draws him to a powerful witch and a young princess keeping a terrible secret, the three must learn to work together in a world that is increasingly unstable.

It should be noted that the series will be present at Comic Con San Diego, so expect more information on the series. Henry Cavill, as well as the actresses Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra will be present with the showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

