Henry Cavill I think that The Witcher is the best hero of the year 2020 !

Henry Cavill is not the melon ? The actor of The Witcher explains that Geralt, his character is the best hero of the year !

Geralt of Riv, the best character in the science fiction of the year 2020 ? Henry Cavill, the actor flagship of the series The Witcher the air more than convinced of that. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Netflix unveiled at the end of last year his new series : The Witcher. A series in which Henry Cavillknown as the Man of steel, which was held a role and no less.

In fact, it plays the main role, namely, that of Geralt of Riv, the witcher and heroes of the saga. After a series of books, as well as a video game, The Witcher therefore he made his arrival to the small screen.

As for Henry Cavill, who has the air ofappreciate its character. In an interview with Vanity Fairthe actor has revealed what he thought of this last.

“Geralt is a character very realistic and also unreal at the time “, he said. “He lives in a world in which it operates as a hermit. It is completely isolated “he continued.

Henry Cavill believes that Geralt of Riv, a hero of The Witcher, have all the heroes to the year 2020. For good reason, his story seems to in line with the way in which we live at this point in time.

Henry Cavill: his character according to the current

“As we work through the isolation, the isolation, the quarantine, and that we see the world by far […], this is the kind of thing he has done throughout his life “.

All that the hero has something apoliticalas described so well by Henry Cavill. Even if you were born in the 90’s through the novels of Andrzej’s, seems to correspond to the epoch in which we live !

This oustider, camped by Henry Cavill has any of the heroes of our time. At the time of the Covid-19, and the containment. It remains to be seen what the hero has in store for us for the season 2 of The Witcher !

Tags : news of Henry Cavill – latest news from The Witcher – news of Henry Cavill – news of The Witcher – news-Henry Cavill – news-The Sorcerer – Henry Cavill – Henry Cavill 2020 – the sorcerer