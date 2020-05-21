Henry Cavill in the game Total War: Warhammer 2 !

It is now official ! Henry Cavill will play his own character in the video game Total War: Warhammer 2 !

Henry Cavill is delighted ! It will have the right to his own character in Total War : Warhammer 2. MCE TV says it all !

Good news for fans of Henry Cavill ! The actor that can be found in The Witcher on Netflix has announced the arrival of the Justice League, streaming.

In lieu of gifts, the actor has therefore announced a few days ago the arrival of the film on several download platforms.

It is via his Twitter account that Henry Cavill has been a part of the good news to her community. “I am pleased to announce that Justice League will be available next year in streaming, has he entrusted to you.

Very quickly, fans of the actor have been many to capture the good news. And so it spread all over the Internet. It must be said that this is the first time that The Justice League is suitable for a web formaton HBO Max.

Other good news for the fans of Henry Cavill. It officially became its own character in Total War : Warhammer 2.

Henry Cavill plays his own character in Total War: Warhammer 2

This is a new one, which has pleased not only fans of Henry Cavill, but also himself. Big fan of video game, the player has learned recently that it becomes a character from Easter Egg in the Total War: Warhammer 2.

A few months ago, as he put it already to GQ to wait so impatiently for the sequel of the game after you have completed the upper-hand. The so here is to the angels.

The magazine PCGamesN was able to interview the director of the game. About the arrival of Henry Cavill in the Total War: Warhammer 2.

The latter then explains : “When I saw a certain Mr. Cavill mentioned that he loved to start a game of Total War : Warhammer, or paint some figures during his free time, I thought it would be fun to incorporate it into the game “. A beautiful statement that has had, sure to give pleasure to the british actor.

Tags : Henry Cavill – Henry Cavill actor henry cavill news – Henry Cavill game – Henry Cavill Total War: Warhammer 2 – Total War: Warhammer 2 – Total War: Warhammer 2 game