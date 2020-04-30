Henry Cavill intimidated by Ben Affleck on Batman V Superman : “I was puny

In the June issue of Healthy For Men, Henry Cavillthe Witcher-in-chief, explains how he has been intimidated by Ben Affleck on the set of Batman v Superman of Zack Snyder.

“... I thought I was really fit coming on this film“says the Man Of Steel from DC. “Then I met Ben Affleck. What struck me at first was how it was funny but also at what point it was beefy. I’ve never been the type of guy to get into these face-to-face macho ” guys, but I have to admit that I was intimidated. This has given me the desire to work even more on my stature because Ben was really solid. This type is gigantic, I’m puny next to it. It is bigger and sturdy than what I was expecting, it has a massive presence. I had to climb in power. When you see such a mountain walk on the plateau, you say to yourself : “I have to go back to the gym… yesterday“.