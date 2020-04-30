Henry Cavill intimidated by Ben Affleck on Batman V Superman : “I was puny

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
17


In the June issue of Healthy For Men, Henry Cavillthe Witcher-in-chief, explains how he has been intimidated by Ben Affleck on the set of Batman v Superman of Zack Snyder.

Batman v Superman : the Dawn of Justice

“... I thought I was really fit coming on this film“says the Man Of Steel from DC. “Then I met Ben Affleck. What struck me at first was how it was funny but also at what point it was beefy. I’ve never been the type of guy to get into these face-to-face macho ” guys, but I have to admit that I was intimidated. This has given me the desire to work even more on my stature because Ben was really solid. This type is gigantic, I’m puny next to it. It is bigger and sturdy than what I was expecting, it has a massive presence. I had to climb in power. When you see such a mountain walk on the plateau, you say to yourself : “I have to go back to the gym… yesterday“.

It is true that one realizes the size difference on the pictures of the two actors in the promo for Batman V Superman. Ben Affleck measure 1m92 and Henry Cavill 1m85 tall.

Batman v Superman : the Dawn of Justice

Henry Cavill’s visit to Paris in 2019 (instagram Henry Cavill)

Batman v Superman : the Dawn of Justice

Batman v Superman : the Dawn of Justice

Batman v Superman : the Dawn of Justice



Related Post:  Batman in the face of containment : where is the shooting of the film with Robert Pattinson ? - Actus Ciné

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here