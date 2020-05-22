Henry Cavill is a easter egg in one of his favorite games

Henry Cavill has never hidden his passion for video games and such Total War : Warhammer 2. The developers of this last one, wanted to make a gift, the actor was offered an easter egg in the next DLC.

Henry Cavill is now an elf

Henry Cavill is a huge fan of video games. When the series The Witcher was announced, he jumped on the opportunity to explain that he would like to interpret Geralt. The actor knows by heart the different opus and for him, it was a no brainer to be able to interpret the warrior. His wish has finally been granted and today it is well become the star of The Witcher on Netflix, but these are not the only video games where the player spends time. The interpreter of Superman in the DCEU is also a big fan of Total War : Warhammer 2. During an interview for GQ, he had even admitted to having finished the game with six different breeds. Yesterday was released the DLC Total War : Warhammer 2 : the Warden & the Paunch where Henry Cavill was able to discover a gift from the developers.

Henry Cavill has become an easter egg in the new DLC. Players will be able to discover a Loremaster High Elf by the name of Cavill. It has the characteristic “White Wolf” which gives him a bonus +15 when he’s fighting against large enemies and monsters. An obvious nod to the career of a professional killer of monsters Geralt.

Richard Aldridge who is at the origin of Total War : Warhammer II she explained this with a nod to Henry Cavill with PC Games N.

“When I saw a certain Mr Cavill to mention that he loved nothing more than a part of Total War : Warhammer, or paint some figures during his free time, I thought it would be fun to incorporate it into the game, as it has done with many developers over the years. With The Warden and the Paunch that comes to it, I felt it was the right time to include Henry, and there is nothing better than a powerful Loremaster of Hoeth at your side with a few personal characteristics to play a new campaign as Eltharion.”

The DLC Total War : Warhammer 2 : the Warden and the Paunch is already available at a price of 8,99€ on Steam.