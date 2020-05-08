Henry Cavill is fully engaged in his role

Updated 20.11.2019 at 09:41

“The Witcher”

The English actor was not made to be believable in his character. It has chosen him-even his horse and performs all his stunts.

Fans of video games look forward to: the first season of the television version of “The Witcher” will be released from the December 20, 2019, on Netflix. And they will surely not be disappointed by his hero Geralt Of Riv, played by Henry Cavill.

The actor revealed in “Man of Steel” is, in fact, invested in this role. “He does his own stunts,” says the executive producer of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, in a promotional video. When one sees a detail on his torso, it was Henry. When you see a piece of his hand, it is Henry. It is that which is truly beautiful with him. When he plays, he becomes Geralt.”