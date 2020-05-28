Henry Cavill is in negotiations to play a new Superman in the film

Henry Cavill has not yet abandoned Superman. The british actor, who has already incarnated three times since Man of Steel (2013), is currently negotiating to take once again his costume in a future production DC Comics, reports Variety. ” data-reactid=”28″>Henry Cavill has not yet abandoned Superman. The british actor, who has already incarnated three times since Man of Steel (2013), is currently negotiating to assume once again his costume in a future production DC Comics, reports Variety.

the original version of the blockbuster movie that Zack Snyder is mounting.” data-reactid=”29″>A suite of Man of Steel however, that is not on the agenda, says the journal. If Henry Cavill was, this would be the time for a brief appearance in an upcoming adventure of Wonder Woman or Aquaman. The actor, whose moustache had to be removed digitally Justice Leaguenot turn, also not new scenes for the original version of the blockbuster movie that Zack Snyder is mounting.

“I still have a lot to bring to Superman”

Henry Cavill had said last year in an interview with Men’s Health he was going to continue to embody the man of steel: “The cape is in the closet. She belongs to me always. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark with everything that is happening. I have not abandoned the role.”

“I still have a lot to bring to Superman,” he added. “There are still stories to tell. I have not yet had the chance to address the depth of the character. I want to support me on the comics. It is important for me. It is necessary to give justice to Superman. The situation is thus the following: you’ll see.”

The original Article was published on BFMTV.com“data-reactid=”42″>

