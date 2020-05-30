Henry Cavill is in negotiations to return as Superman

It seems that Warner and DC Comics do not know what to make of their catalogue and their universe. On one hand, they want to scratch the mistakes of the past by turning to Ben Affleck for a reboot Batman with Robert Pattinson, doing a remake of Suicide Squad with a part of the cast but not integral, focusing on more movies copyright Joker or Batman rather than the rest of the DCEU, in announcing that Justice League there will be no sequel (despite the release of Snyder’s Cut to come on HBO Max, who intended to close the cycle Snyder).

Except that during this time, Wonder Woman 1984 will happen very quickly in the theatres, while we await a sequel to Aquaman and a spin-off around the super-hero water, not to mention the Black Adam with The Rock who seems to be in this vein. Therefore, we reject the face of the DCEU of the previous year, but continues to surf on. It is weird, and this is not finished.

In effect, Deadline informs us that Henry Cavill would be in a negotiation pou reprise the role of Superman in a new movie. The question is : which one ? Certainly not Wonder Woman 1984, Batman or Suicide Squad, for which shooting is already finished.