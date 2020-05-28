Henry Cavill is in talks to resume his role of Superman in future movies DC

A positive spin-off for the DCEU after the formalization of the Snyder Cut of Justice League ? While in the fall of 2018, the Hollywood Reporter explained thatHenry Cavill was no longer going to embody Superman in the universe DC Moviesmultiple media americans say today that new negotiations are currently taking place between the actor and Warner Bros.

This is the new discussion for thatHenry Cavill found his costume Superman – confirming the fact that Warner reverse his first decision. According to reports crossed Deadline, TheWrap and Comicbook.comthe project of the american giant is not to make a Man of Steel 2the film is not in development. Instead, the idea is to make as with Hulk in Marvel Studios : use Superman the secondary role in another film, failing to grant him a new solo opus.

Deadline is the summary : Wonder Woman 1984 is already finalised, and neither The Batman or The Suicide Squad use Superman. Remains, therefore, of appearances potential in Shazam! 2, Black Adam or Aquaman 2 – waiting to see other projects develop. The first two films seem to be the most logical, all the more that Superman had been entitled to a cameo rather ashamed at the end of Shazam! (with his head cut off, because they have managed to bring Cavill on the shoot).

See if the discussions result – the actor recognized him even to be looking forward to getting back to the costume Kal-Eland what Warner Bros. would decide to do next, knowing that the call of a Man of Steel 2 is present since the first film Zack Snyder. The new could well fuel further heated discussions, and, oddly enough, the DCEU seems to take a long breath. Clearly, 2020 is somewhat surprising that side also.

