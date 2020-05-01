Henry Cavill is inspired by the games for his role in the series

December 20, next is to begin airing the first episodes of the series The Witcher. A series of very expected which the latest trailer has managed to reassure the fans in the expectation of a successful adaptation. And if some have found a part of the Geralt of Riv of video games in the expression Henry Cavill, this is because the british actor was inspired by the work of Doug Cockle for his role.

A voice from the video games

Highly anticipated, the series will allow fans of the video game to discover, or rediscover, the adventures of the Witcher novels by Andrzej The. And for his role, Henry Cavill has wished to convey at best the character of Geralt of Riv. Fan of the game series, he has had the opportunity to spend many hours playing the Witcher. But after having spent hours listening to the replies of Doug Cockle, the actor who double Geralt in the games, Cavill had to forge the own voice sound “Geralt”. And as explained by the british actor to IGNhe wished to retain his british touch, while providing a more severe version in the tone of the replies.

“Initially, I opted for something very similar to my accent natural. But I quickly realized that something like this does imbriquerait not in the tone of the books. The first book specifically, contains pages and pages in which speaks to Geralt. So we get an understanding very complex Geralt, because of the complexity of the books. For me, it has turned into something more raucous because it was much more simple. When I heard the amazing performance of Doug Cockle in The Witcher 3I heard again and again to force them to play a lot in the games, I realized that I could use something quite similar, while providing a greater outward cavernosa. I wasn’t expecting to make it pass for us, as was the case with Doug Cockle in the games, so I’ve modified my accent natural thanks to your gritty as did Doug. My tone tends to be a little more serious than hers, which was more similar to a whisper. This tone was going to be able to bring out the essence of that was Geralt.”

For his interpretation of Geralt of Riv, Cavill turned to video games, and the performance of Doug Cockle, to find the voice of his character. Accustomed to the audible voice in the achievements of CD Projekt RED, the fans of the saga will now have to get used to Henry Cavill in the series to Netflix. A series that must disembark from the 20th of December next on the streaming platform. As a reminder, a second season has already been commissioned, evidence that the realization has seduced the platform. The fans will they be of the same opinion ? Response in a few days.