Henry Cavill is looking forward to regain the role of Superman

More than a year has passed since the Hollywood Reporter announced the departure ofHenry Cavill the role of Superman for the big screen. If the person concerned had never formally responded to reports, issuing instead a curious video, and that Warner Bros. had confirmed in the aftermath that they had no immediate plans for a new film on theMan of Steel – this is always the case officially today, the actor is back in today on her desire to keep the cape if the opportunity presented itself.

Then we will find it soon Geralt Of Riv for the adaptation of The Witcher on Netflixit is good for her role Superman thatHenry Cavill wanted to talk about it in a recent interview. Statements that it expected, while a revival the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has dotted the internets in the beginning of the week. The actor has not taken a decision on it (it had already done previously), it is Men’s Health he claims not to have put aside his desire to one day recover the cape Superman.

“The cape is in the closet. It is to me.“he says, echoing the same (and curious) formulation as its manager Dany Garcia was statement more than a year ago – an element of language, perhaps. He continues : “I’m not going to just sit quietly in the dark with everything that is happening around them. I have not abandoned the role. I still have many things to give to Superman. A lot of story to tell. I want to dive into the real depths of honesty to the character. I want to reflect the comics. It is important for me. There is a justice to render to Superman. The status is: “you’ll see.”

A motivation of steel (hehe) which will certainly please the public who wish to review Henry Cavill in the costume of Superman, although it will be understood that fate is not just his desires. At the present time, Warner Bros. seems rather put his ball on a project Supergirl.

On the side of the Justice Leaguewith the two heroes busy with their adventures stand alonea film The Flash which drags on forever, a film Cyborg we are no longer new, and a The Batman that will see a new actor take the role, it seems difficult to see if the Superman d’Henry Cavill could still find his place within projects DC the american studio, which is increasingly heterogeneous, so that even a cameo in Shazam! has not been feasible. Patience and caution will remain in spite of everything update : after all, his symbol on the chest is a sign of hope.

