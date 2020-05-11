Henry Cavill is not Superman : the actor would leave well DC, that seeks a new actor – News Movie

After months, years of rumor, Henry Cavill would be the Superman costume.

Do not believe the ugly rumors… except when they relate to DC ? After months of noise from hallway on his departure from The BatmanBen Affleck had finally officially left the role. After months of rumors about his casting unlikely, Joaquin Phoenix was well become the new Joker. It is the turn of Henry Cavill to walk in their steps, since after a long moment of silence and some beautiful words official, the actor would indeed the role of Superman.

The news is (still) widespread in the american press since Cosmic Book News says that the actor waited in The Witcher on Netflix, will be glad to leave DC.



The future is closing in

Henry Cavill was cast as Superman for Zack Snyder, to Man of Steel 2013. He has resumed his role in Batman v Superman : Dawn of justice in 2016, and this is where things derailed. Despite a nice score in the theatres, the film is again directed by Snyder, was coldly welcomed. The studio was then reviewed the plans of the director and of the entire universeto simplify, water down the DCEU.

When Henry Cavill takes over the cape, it is for Justice Leaguethe absolute disaster of the Warner. After a production of chaos, and reshoots massive, the Zack Snyder movie wallows in rooms (all details here).

Since then, the actor had disappeared from the universe. To such a point that the appearance of Superman in Shazam! let see her body and not her face. A dash of humor which reflected the doubts, the rumors speaking for negotiations that had stalled between Cavill and the studio.

A year ago, the rumour of his departure was come back from the most beautiful, but the Warner and the actor had more or less denied. Zachary Levi had done the same, with the result, and the illusion was maintained, even if nobody understood why the DCEU no longer had a Superman movie in sight.

Brought to the output by the studio

Cosmic Book News announces that the producers therefore they seek a new actor to take over the rolerecalling that Amy Adams had said in December 2018 that the DC universe was going to be a reboot with actors younger. The launch of a new film Supergirl would be one of the factors of this redesign.

In addition to having a change of president, with the arrival of Ann Sarnoff in June 2019, which Warner seems to have good and well changed policy on DC. Less expensive, less bevelling super-heroes, much more black-and-offset, Joker Todd Phillips (our review here) arrives on October 9 to mess with the landscape. And so what if Jared Leto was the Joker in Suicide Squad.

Come next Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 29, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 10, 2020, then The Batman on June 23, 2021 in Francewith Robert Pattinson, and The Suicide Squad James Gunn planned on 4 August.

Aquaman 2 and a spin-off on the people of the Trench, Shazam! 2 and Black Adam are also developed. Just like the movie The Flash, dragging on for years.

Where will the DCEU ? Will there be a central universe and connected, and films that are unique in parallel ? When Superman goes-t-he return, and how ? Business to follow.