Henry Cavill is not the only one to play Superman and The Witcher !

According to our colleagues from Screenrant, Henry Cavill playing Géralt of Riv, in The Witcher, and Superman is not the only one to hold these two roles

Few players can boast of having a leading role in a series Netflix that proved a massive hit, and in Superman. But Henry Cavill, him, the may. In fact, before you bite the dust to various demons in The Witcher, the actor played Clark Kent in several films DC. However, it would not be the first to have held both of these roles.

Because, yes, as surprising as it may seem, someone else has already into account both the role of Géralt and Superman. It is in any case what come to know our confreres of Screenrant.

In fact, before you get on Netflix, the story of the witcher is written by books written by Andrzej The. It is through these books that the video game came out on console before landing in the form of series with Henry Cavill as a main character.

Eh, like any video game, the main character has a voice actor. The latter, known by all fans of the saga for his voice atypical, present in the three parts of the game. We speak of course of Jacek Rozenek.

You are probably wondering what is the common point between Henry Cavill and the doubler Géralt ? But above all, when Rozenek has played Superman at the cinema ? We are going to enlighten your minds.

Henry Cavill, not the only one to “play” in Superman and The Witcher ?

However, putting an end to the suspense right away. No, the one who has given his voice to Géralt in video games is not an actor. And has not played the role of Superman to the cinema.

However, it is he who has also given his voice to Clark Kent in 2001 in the animated series Justice League in Poland. So here is the common point between him and Henry Cavill. You understand now why we can say that the latter is not the only one to have “play” two characters.

Of course, it is not a loan voice. But, because of this, Rozenek can therefore boast to be the first to have played these two roles.

In spite of everything, in terms of live-action, it is indeed Henry Cavill, who turns out to be the first to be returned in the skin of the two heroes. Also, speaking of Supermannote , the player does not stop his collaboration with DC. Eh, despite the success of The Witcher.

In fact, it was recently know: “Don’t worry, I’m not going to abandon my role of Superman ! “

