Henry Cavill is ready to play Superman for many years

The british actor Henry Cavill trust you want to go camping Superman however, for a couple of “many years “.

The actor of 37 years of age, who portrayed Superman in” The man of steel “and” Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice “, recently gave an interview to Patrick Stewart for the account of the Variety. During the discussion, said that he is a great fan of the character, emphasizing that he is aware of the great responsibility related to the interpretation of this role.

Then, the actor has hinted that he is very pleased to be associated with this role, seven years after he portrayed the super-hero for the first time. Henry Cavill even said that he hopes to be able to continue as well : “My life has changed radically thanks to this… this gave me a lot of opportunities for other functions, and yes, it is one of those characters that has changed the course of my career. I am incredibly grateful for this, and I also learned a lot about myself.

With a character as well, we do this even outside of the studio. And this is part of his public image. When the meeting of the children, the children I don’t necessarily look like Henry Cavill, but you can see Superman, and there is a responsibility that goes with it. Because it is a character so wonderful, in fact, is a responsibility that I’m happy and I hope that I will be able to embody Superman in the years to come. “

Recently, the actor has been in the headlines of the movie, after the announcement of the news that he must make a cameo in a movie from DC, but we don’t know which one yet. Warners said that there was no plan for a sequel of “Man of Steel” at the present time and on the other side, Henry Cavill is currently occupied, being the interpreter of the main role in “The Witcher“the series of Netflix.

I was going to put it back the cape of Superman in the new version of” The Justice League “signed by Zack Snyder, which will be launched on the streaming service HBO Max next year. The actor has talked a little bit with Patrick Stewart : “I think that this will be the end of the vision of Zack’s film and I don’t know anything more. I am really very happy that Zack has realized his vision. I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to see his vision filtered, presented and displayed to the world, and I can’t wait to see it for myself. It has been a true test. “