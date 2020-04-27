Henry Cavill kills the warlock

Scene CS of the week: Henry Cavill kills the role of The Witcher

As The witcher is available since the end of December, we will assume that most have already watched the series too. Otherwise, beware of major spoilers ahead.

The butcher of Blaviken

Anyone who has seen the series knows how the adaptation of books sold has been a success in its first season, which leaves us looking forward to a season 2 that we will probably have to wait for more than a year. There’s a lot to love The witcherthe bromance flourishing between the bard Jaskier and Geralt, all the arc character of Yennefer, Geralt and Ciri found, finally, and all the humor and fun between the blood, death and sorrow.

There are also, of course, the battle sequences truly epic. With the first season consisting of eight episodes, the people involved in the series have not lost a second to introduce many of the characters to the viewers so that they plotted in a complex way the stories interconnected destinies in a non-linear path revealing how the main characters are eventually linked between them over the years. a rich history of pain and beauty. The tone of the program has been established from the first episode, which offered one of the best scenes of the entire first season.

Even if he wanted to stay out of the conflict between the princess shunned Renfri and the mage Stregobar, Geralt rushes on the market of Blaviken to avoid the death of innocent people when he realizes that Renfri, his gang and Stregobar are not worried for the poor traders took in their determination to kill each other. The arrival of Geralt on the market translates into a scene of epic battle between himself, the gang of Renfri, and then Renfri itself, revealing not only his skills as a swordsman, but his magic abilities then it devastates the whole world. Him, and Renfri are all subjected to two minor injuries during their battle, and although Geralt has been given to Renfri a chance to leave with his life, he has finally been forced to plunge his dagger in her throat because she wouldn’t be away from his revenge (although he regrets it) with every ounce of his being).

With his breaths dying, Renfri told him that his destiny lies in the girl in the woods, as we will learn later is her child Surprise Ciri. The entire sequence reveals to fans of the crucial elements on the skills and the character of Geralt, how he sees the balance between the two evils, and its willingness to engage in a conflict to protect the innocent and what he thinks to be just. The stage has also laid the foundations for the fate of Geralt, giving the kick-off of a story leading all to him and Ciri to enter into the life of the other. Outside of the story, the breath-taking performance from Cavill, Emma Appleton, the other actors, the team of stuntmen and each piece of cinematography have established the massive efforts both on and off screen to make this show as exciting, dark, and visually beautiful as possible.

Second favorite Witcher the moments (besides every scene between Jaskier and Geralt, let’s be honest), which include the convergence of the time frames during the episode seven while the siege is underway, and we learn that Geralt was to Cintra as the bloody events were taking place. Another great scene is the battle of Sodden Hill, in the episode eight, featuring the use of magic to the sides of the fighting-style of human, such as the soldiers Nilfgaard, firing arrows into the portal in the mage Fringilla through the soil so they can appear elsewhere, and immediately hit and kill their enemies. Yennefer, who has then won the battle with a demonstration of magic of fire was the icing on the cake of the last major fight of the season, preparing for the stories to come whenever we have the chance to have a season 2 of the new series smart.

The witcher is full of great moments that the shrinkage of only a few is a challenge. What were your favorite scenes in The Witcher? What do you hope to see in the second season? Ring in the comments below!