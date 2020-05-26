Henry Cavill : ‘Man of Steel, this is not the Superman of the dad”

The blockbuster, Zack Snyder is back this evening on France 3.

On the occasion of the broadcast of Man of Steel, here you can find the interviews of two of its main actors : Henry Cavill, who plays Clark Kent/Superman, but Michael Shannon, the interpreter of his enemy Zod.

Interview of June 10, 2013 : We enter the suite of the Soho Hotel in London, and suddenly it appears : a nice, wide, the eyes deep blue, the strand of hair falling on the forehead. Superman in the flesh ! A drawing of John Byrne living !

This is crazy, you really the beans ! It is yours, it belongs to you ?

100% mine ! That’s what I look like everyday, I always have long hair. And that’s how I introduced myself to my first audition, thinking obviously that it would play in my favor. Zack Snyder has had exactly the same reaction as you seeing me ! We eventually chose to do away with the wick. Our Superman hair is combed back, but not to wick…

Amazing ! You have, you are, and to decide whether to switch from the wick, it is very revealing of the facelift that Man of Steel subjected to the character…

Absolutely. This is what was said by Christopher Nolan at the first meeting of production to which I attended (the first and the last time I crossed the road to Mr. Nolan) : “it All begins here : with the drill bit and the bottoms are red. We must get rid of it ! “. This is not the Superman of a dad. The iconographic naive associated with the character has been reduced as much as possible.

A version of “realistic” Batman, the vigilante billionaire with an arsenal of gadgets, hi-techs, we can swallow it. It is more difficult to imagine for Superman…

What would happen if Superman were to exist, if its existence is put in question everything that we thought to know about the science, the religion, the universe ? This is the backdrop to our story, that of a young man who goes in search of himself…

All the mythology is upside down ? Are we to understand that the suit, for example, has a justification for “practice” in Man of Steel ?

If you want to. Let’s say that the costume is an integral part of the story. This is one of the catalysts of the scenario. And I would stop there…

No phone booth, this time ?

Sorry, I can’t tell you anything…

The question of the incarnation is at the heart of a performance like that. How to stand, how to hold the part, how to ” be ” Superman…

Yes, this is quite inexplicable. Kal El sees the world differently, everything is in the pure gaze, and concerned that he puts on events. I had in mind a visual of the application DC Comics on the Ipad : Superman, the open face, but the body is robust, with Batman on his left, and Wonder Woman to his right… It’s been my reference on the shoot. For me, the perfect representation of what it is : the goodness, the gentleness, the acceptance…

First time you put the costume on the shelf : you put the hands on the hips ?

(Laughter) Yes ! It was a great moment for the whole team, we really worked on this costume ! But yes, without thinking, simply to relax, I’m surprised to get my hands on my hips. Before I resume immediately : “Oh no, shit, I can’t do that ! “

George Reeves, the first Superman tv, died in strange circumstances. Christopher Reeve has known the tragic fate that we all know. Brandon Routh no longer has a career… The ” curse of Superman “, you’ve thought of ?

Absolutely not. It does not exist. Look At Dean Cain (interpreter for the Man of steel in the series Lois and Clark, ndr) : it’s going very well, him !

You were among the finalists to play Batman, James Bond AND Superman. We called you ” the man most unlucky of Hollywood “. Today, you enjoy ?

Somewhere, I am thankful to have been for so long an eternal second. It has taught me a certain humility, it’s been fifteen years that I do this business now, I know that everything can stop from one day to the next day. I saw Pierce Brosnan narrating, in a documentary on Bond, the joy that was his when he finally got the role for GoldenEye. There is a certain feeling of revenge, that’s for sure…

A film “Justice League” is on the horizon, bringing together the hero flagship of DC Comics. There’s a problem with Superman, right ? You don’t find that in the Justice League, it gets a little… dumb ? A little con ? A kind of sovereign authority, more or less, the balance of the government. A super cop in the sum…

Not in Death of Superman.

This is not really a history of the League. It is only against Doomsday…

Because Doomsday has put other K. O ! The big cop facho, who is investigating his colleagues, it is Batman. Batman is a bit silly in the League…

It looks like you have chosen your camp.

This is my guy ! I will defend until my last breath.

Interview With Benjamin Rozovas

