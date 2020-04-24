Henry Cavill of The Witcher is sharing an update on the self-isolation of the coronavirus

It has been a couple of difficult weeks for all the world as the world continues to fight the new epidemic coronavirus. In the entertainment industry in particular, tons of studios have halted production of their films and television programs while referring to release dates for most of the major projects to come. And a remarkable series that has been halted for the moment is that of Netflix The witcher.

Given that the former student GOT, Kristopher Hivju, was a victim of the coronavirus and has been chosen during the second season of the show, the juggernaut streaming has been forced to stop production by the time season 2 was starting to gather. Now, instead of filming of the fighting is sword-inspiring and capture the next chapter of the fantasy series, Netflix performs an in-depth cleaning of all the studios Arborfield. This means that the actors and crew have been sent home.

This includes Henry Cavill, who is now self-isolating and while most people in his position have taken the time to stream their favorite movies or play video games to pass the time, the british actor has chosen instead the cooking to deal with, as you can see below .

Unfortunately, it is impossible to know at the moment if the stop of the production of The Witcher will have an impact drastic on his anticipated return to our screens, because we don’t know exactly when Netflix plans to launch the first season of the second season. But at this point, it seems that we should prepare for at least some sort of delay.

And while this lets for sure the legions of fans of the series, the most important thing in this moment is to take appropriate precautions to stop the spread of the virus. And if it means waiting a little longer to catch up with Geralt of Rivia and return to the world of The witcherthen it is so.