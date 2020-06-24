Henry Cavill reacts to Snyder of the Court of Justice of the League !

In the month of may last year, Snyder Court of Justice of the League has announced its great comeback. Henry Cavill, therefore, has reacted

It is excellent news that has made the delight of all fans of the Justice League ! The Snyder Cut will soon be disponibland in the year 2021, in the HBO Max ! Henry Cavill responded. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

The fans of super heroes would love to have this kind of new much more often. And for a good reason ! The past month of may, the director Zack Snyder made a shocking announcement.

Can you believe that the famous Snyder Court of Justice of the League will be broadcast next year on HBO Max. So it was on Twitter that the news broke out.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s finally happened. The ‘Snyder Cut’ will come out nice and well, next year ! ” There are many who have expressed their joy.

Like the actor Jason Momoa :” Finally it happens. Justice has been done. All my aloha to all those who have made this happen. All of the fans. We love you. ALOHA ! “

And that’s not all ! Henry Cavill has also given your opinion on the Snyder Court of Justice of the League ! It is, therefore, in an interview with our colleagues of the Variety that he has entrusted to us.

Henry Cavill :” it’s going to be very nice “

“Oh, the Snyder Court… I I am really very happy that Zack had made the version he had in mind. I think that it is very important for a director and a director to show the world your own vision. “

Henry Cavill says that while he is keen to see the film :” And to be honest, I already look forward to seeing her. It has been a true test. ”

“Because at the beginning of the Justice League, there is a mixture of ideas. Suddenly, the film has not been well received. And then in the following years, a lot of people have claimed the legendary Snyder Court. “

“And now that the time has finally come. I really believe that it’s going to be very pleasing to the eye in the new version of Zack.” finished Henry Cavill .

Tags : Henry Cavill – Henry Cavill 2020 – Henry Cavill actor henry cavill news – Henry Cavill Snyder Court Snyder Court Snyder Court cuta