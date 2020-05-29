Henry Cavill ready to rethread the cape of Superman

Posted on May 29, 2020 at 13: 15 by Sarah

We do not let Cavill in a corner.

Of apparitions in anticipation…

If Dean Cain, Tom Welling and Brandon Routh have well and truly hung up the cape, it seems that this is not the case for Henry Cavill. Although the rumors proclaiming the contrary a few months ago, the british actor could put on, again, the costume Superman the time of a few films. Not Man of Steel 2 in anticipation for the moment, but rather a few appearances that are possible in the next few movies DC, namely, the second component of Shazam or Aquaman 2. A very good news for the fans of this actor that we have recently been able to find in the successful series The Witcher aired on Netflix. It remains for us to wait for the confirmation and the formalization of these rumors. We invite you to stay connected for any additional information on this topic.

Always on the side of the studio DC, The Batman, movie most-awaited by the fans, has seen its release date postponed. In this context of a crisis in global health, a part of the filming took place in London had to be interrupted. Therefore, normally expected for June 2021, the movie featuring Robert Pattinson has been shifted to the month ofOctober in the same year. Waiting for the Day J, we let you discover or rediscover the first glimpse of the actor in costume here.