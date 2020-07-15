Henry Cavill responds to criticism of The Witcher and Geralt of Rivia – JAPANFM

Henry Cavill seems to be able to do no harm in relation to the perception of the fans – and reception – of his Superman image. That said, his performance as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Netflix is not as infallible as the man of tomorrow.

He spoke in Vanity Fair magazine of criticism and has looked for the last season in the rearview mirror. Cavill has stated that he was ready to receive negative comments because he felt that the series would not be the interior monologue of Geralt as do the books.

“I think all of these criticisms, which are often in the things as I said – we don’t have the benefit of a long conversation or a dialog with Geralt, then, what are the criticisms that I think I was ready,” said Cavill. .

He continued: “So for me, it comes to see, understand and know how can I do my work in the framework of the, [how to] calm down and make these people feel comfortable that I really understand this character and I love this character so much like them. “

Interestingly, the star of Man of Steel, he revealed that he was the paint of Reddit for critics and opinions, what works for one person who is an avid player and supported.

“For me, it is essential that you go and read — I’m in all the forums of Reddit. I read all the comments. I try, literally, to get the information from all over the world, ” he said, adding that all of this fed.

“Some of them are not useful, and other critics are incredibly useful,” said Cavill. “I can take all this in hand, and I look forward to more close to [The Witcher author Andrzej] The wording of The. ”

On Metacritic, The Witcher gets an average score of 5.3 critique and 7.4 of the spectators. Rotten tomatoes gives it an approval rating of 67% from critics and an average score of huge 92% of the public.

In addition, the issuance and Cavill has a fan for Andrzej The. The author of The Witcher said to the People, several months ago, ” he was more than satisfied with the appearance of Henry Cavill as The Witcher “.

He added that Cavill is “a true professional. As Viggo Mortensen gave his face to Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings, Henry has given to Geralt – and always will be. “

Henry Cavill is expected to return to work on The Witcher in the month of August. The production has been stopped in the coronavirus. The second season would be shot under the title of ” the Mysterious Monsters “.

