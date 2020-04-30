Henry Cavill return as Superman in a Shazam 2 ?

Decidedly, Henry Cavill has the rating at this time. When a rumor (unfounded) says in the running to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and he proved a massive hit with the series Witcher on Netflix, the English has never hidden his desire to return to the costume of the Man Of Steel.

Henry Cavill has no intention of abandoning Superman ! Unless DC does the vire openly.

The latest news, the actor could find the kryptonien in Shazam! 2.

Remember when Superman made an appearance at the end of the first Shazam! without noticing her face (normal Cavill wasn’t present on the set).

This time, Henry Cavill might be involved if it is based on the sayings of ComicBook News. The idea trainerait in DC all the more that Dwayne Johnson wants to include Superman in his Black Adam.

Cavill was supposed to appear in the first Shazam!. But his agent was trying, unsuccessfully, to renegotiate the terms of its contract. A new agreement had not been frustrated given that DC didn’t know what to make of the character after the failure of the Justice League.

Shazam! 2, always with Zacahary Levi, is expected to be completed by April 2022.