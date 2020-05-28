Henry Cavill return as Superman thanks to Dwayne Johnson ?

The relationship between Henry Cavill and DC have caused much ink to flow in recent times. While the future looked uncertain for the Man Of Steel become the Witcher, Deadline reports that the English actor is in talks with Warner to return his cape and his boots.

Not to Man Of Steel 2 however, that is not listed on the schedules in the coming years and that is unlikely to happen soon. Instead, Superman might reappear in a cameo in other films of super-heroes.

If Wonder Woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad have completed their shooting and The Batman takes place in a parallel universe, Henry Cavill could participate in Shazam 2, Aquaman 2The Flash (if the film is kept), and especially Black Adam.

For many months, Dwayne Johnson maintains publicly that his Black Adam must face up to Superman to put him a beating. The Rock is fighting for the return of Henry Cavill. Gold in The Rock, currently the biggest star of the planet, weight. What The Rock wants is likely to occur.

Especially as Dany Garcia, the ex-wife of Dwayne Johnson, who remains his business partner and co-founder of his production company Seven Bucks, is also manager of Henry Cavill.

Dwayne Johnson has he saved Superman ? The future will tell. One will find here the Man Of Steel in Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max in 2021.

Henry Cavill has said on several occasions “I’m not giving up this role. There are still a lot of things that I would like to offer to Superman. There are still many stories to tell… I want to embody the comic books. It is important for me…. My current position : wait until you see the following“.

Dwayne Johnson training for Black Adam :

Dwayne Johnson clashe the Avengers !