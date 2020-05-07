Henry Cavill returns in the trailer of the fan of Man of Steel 2

Before leaving on a plane to play video games, and by plane, I mean down stairs to turn on the tv, I have a task to accomplish. And this brings you another trailer of fan for a movie that doesn’t yet exist (but this shall not prevent the world to imagine what it would look like).

Man of Steel has never had a direct sequel – I don’t count Batman V Superman – and it remains Man of steel 2 in the spirit of the creators of the Internet. Example: earlier this week, Billy Crammer, creator of the Internet and artist YouTube, he designed his own trailer for a conceptual movie yet to come. And you can see another effort impressive video editor above.

Personally, I remember the pleasure of seeing this teaser post-Dark Knight and shiny in a bad mood for a new photo of Superman there has been all these years, a revelation that was carefully designed without any indication of what this could be, until the blow of the departure. I also remember being perfectly unconscious of the fact that the name attached to the directing could not be a worse omen for his prospects.

Zack Snyder has taken the idea of enticing a epic movie Superman Nolan-esque and ran into the ground. Man of Steel was half a mess of storytelling, a half-punishment effects of action. A bit like Batman V Superman, come to think about it. Snyder should not have been given the gig in the first place, and if we ever get a Man of Steel 2 (which at this point seems unlikely), I hope that a developer most talented will get a shot.

This is my polemic on the soap. The counter-arguments are always encouraged in the comments section, however, and I put on the glove. The fate of Zack Snyder Man of steel 2 depends on it.