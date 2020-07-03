Henry Cavill reveals if her outfit of the witcher is so uncomfortable as it seems – JAPANFM

When the news broke out, Henry Cavill is going to take more than Netflix The witcherfans of the novels and adaptations of the video games very popular, there were doubts about whether the man of steel could arrive.

Flash forward to the end of last year and the public around the world was able to see a version of Geralt of Rivia that embodied everything they loved the character of the various incarnations of the story through the media. The white wolf of melancholy and stoic to Cavill, although sometimes without emotion, and non-human, shines from the first moment that we see on the screen and is carried throughout the first season, until his last moments with Ciri in the forest . But to become a witch requires more than chops. This is especially true for Geralt, whose appearance is distinguished by the fact that you still stand out among the rest of the crowd. And of course, here, we are mainly in reference to his white hair.

However, it seems that the costume of the character is not as uncomfortable as it looks. At least that is what it says Cavill.

“Honestly, this wasn’t so bad. My hairdresser Jackie Rathore is absolutely fantastic. She has not had the opportunity to build the wig, so when she received, she began to work on it. She has worked and worked and worked; it was a painful process. There are three of them, then she would bring them back to the house every night and that was going to change the hair individually. She has returned to get a lace finest, so it is less visible, and it has worked and worked and worked on this thing. I had nightmares about wigs. “

From the The justice league the star is a big fan of The witcher books and video games, he has been deeply involved in the design process of the clothing. As he revealed, the suit looked a bit at the beginning, but, fortunately, the team went through several iterations until it finds the perfect set.

“Finally, the suit has evolved, the wig has evolved, the makeup has evolved. Once we have nailed the experience in the morning and two hours of hair and make-up and put in suit has been transformative,” he said. “This is something that, at the time when I had more hair, or wear makeup, changed my body language. I was moving differently. I was talking in a different way, of course, but not only the voice of Geralt, but the intonation has changed. My interaction with my dog has even changed. He saw me always at 100% like me. He has no panic to all-or-nothing, but the way in which I began to interact with the world has changed a lot. ”

Well, considering all the efforts he has made to bring the perfect Geralt of Rivia in action, we are more than happy to toss a coin to our hunter of monsters favorite. And despite the pandemic of COVID-19, we may have the opportunity soon, as Netflix has announced that the players and the team The witcher will resume the filming of the second season, in the month of August.