Henry Cavill reveals what a hero “hated” he loves to play in Overwatch

Actor Henry Cavill is probably not the first personality that you would see to play Overwatch. But the fact is that Superman does not just play the game, he also likes one of the characters in the most controversial of the licence.

Has an opportunity for an interview to answer questions about the series The Witcher upcoming on Netflix in the Argentina Comic Con, Cavill was asked about Overwatch, even though he admitted that this was a moment that he had not played the game from Blizzard.

“What is your main character ?” asked someone in the crowd, which was promptly ridiculed the actor.

“I’ll probably break your heart”replied Cavill. “I’m back on it this year. The character that I played in the original, nobody played it because it was pretty hard to play and it was support, and now, everyone hates it because of the updates it has received.”

After mounting the suspense, the actor has finally revealed that he had a hand Symmetra, “everyone hates me !”has-t-he continued while laughing. “I play either in quick match or against bots. Choose your side, guys.”

Symmetra has long been one of the characters in the most controversial of Overwatch, especially when the game is released when it belonged to the category support and that it could give a shield to his allies.

Since then, Symmetra has received a number of reworks of his skills, since the time where it had the same two skills ultimate different, a teleporter or a shield added to its allies.

Later, the developers of the game have finally decided to give him a gigantic field of protection as ultimate and turn his teleport into a skill classic.

If these changes have radically changed the gameplay of Symmetra, they have not silenced the criticism of the players, quite the contrary. A situation that Cavill knows, but he accepts it because it has not prevented to continue to play.

Then, the next time you scorch the eyebrows by a Symmetra, it may well be that vienna actually from Krypton !

Cavill is not the only celebrity to play Overwatch and the artist, and a member of the group BTS, Jungkook had demonstrated his talent on Fatal in a clip posted on social networks and which had inflamed his fans.