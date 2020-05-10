Henry Cavill says it is ready to réendosser the cape of Superman

The actor who plays Superman in the two previous feature films, and had stored his costume in the closet says it is ready to réendosser the cape of the avenger.

If he had “definitely” put away his cape of the avenger in the closet, the actor who will play Geralt of Rivas in the series The Witcher would have said at Comic Con that he would be prepared to réendosser the cape of Superman, if the opportunity in paris. A new sign of the hand of the actor, who had never stopped trying to revive her role with Warner Bros before announcing his departure.

Before storing your suit in the closet, Cavill had stated that he was ready to shoot a sequel to Man of Steel. The collapse of the DCU, with the failure of the Justice League at the Box Office, would have upset the plans of Zack Snyder, the architect of the DCU, who would give up the direction of the films. Since, Warner Bros announced a broad reorganization and said that he would focus now on the production of films independent of each other. The new call of walk to Cavill could, however, wake up the direction, a few months after the unexpected success of Aquaman at the box office and the solid performance of Shazam.