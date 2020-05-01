Henry Cavill : Superman The Witcher on Netflix, the return on its physical evolution

On the occasion of the release of the series The Witcher on the waves Netflix, Closer offers you to rediscover the physical transformation of Henry Cavill, through the key moments of his career.

Sex symbol in Hollywood, and super-heroes in the Superman costume, a warrior in ancient Greece in The Immortals… in The course of his career, Henry Cavill has taken on several identities. The british actor, who has celebrated the 5th of may last 36 years and caused a sensation in the series, Warlock comes out on Netflix, has changed style capillary over again. In 2009, he made a public appearance in Paris, hair mid-length and curly with a beard of three days. It will have to wait until 2011 for the “nice kid” takes full advantage of its potential, cutting off its frizz and entrouvant her white shirt to the premiere of the film Sucker Punch, in London. At this time, he plays a warrior from ancient Greece in The Immortals, where he dropped the top to show her abs of steel. In 2013, it is the consecration. Henry Cavill joined the ranks of the biggest sex symbols in playing Superman in the remake Man of Steel signed Zack Snyder. The star appearance is that of a young and melt hearts in his costume-tight-blue, and his red cape.

Fantasies hair

Henry Cavill travels the world to ensure the front-first in three-piece suits. And will eventually be swapping his image too smooth for a look more dark. In 2015, he lets grow his beard, wild, between the shooting of Officer very special and Batman v Superman : dawn of justice.

In 2017, Henry Cavill adopts the mustache and wicking rebel on the front line at the premiere of Justice League feature film that brings together under the super-heroes of DC… before finally come back to its fundamentals. Look great, big slick hair, stylish outfit or sweater highlighting his muscles, Henry Cavill for the output of the series The Witcher returned to the look of the kind ideal.

