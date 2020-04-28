Henry Cavill, the hero of the series The Witcher

2. Will of iron and muscles of steel

At the age of 36, Henry Cavill has not always had the stature of Apollo, nor the insurance. Born in Jersey in the Channel islands, he made his first steps as an actor at the boarding school of the Stowe School in Buckingham, in front of comrades who are not afraid to make fun of his extra pounds. The nickname “Fat Cavill” to him will weigh for a long time, pushing it to turn his body to the roles they wish to assume. Away from the family home to the boarding house, he then calls his mother up to four times per day. The loneliness, the anxiety, but he sticks with it. As a teenager, he crosses paths with Russell Crowe, who encourages him : “Dear Henry, a journey of 1000 miles begins with a single step…”. In the meantime the glory, Cavill was able to refine his game in the plays and musicals, attacking sometimes in the staging. He’s also fond of the registry romantic, playing on the boards The Dream of a night summer or Grease.

He begins the film in a drama complex, Lagunain 2001. The story of a young man who witnessed the death of his parents in a bombing. In the Face of Emmanuelle Seigner, Joe Mantegna, he delivers a performance very intense. Cavill cultivates a taste for strong stories (like Tristan and Yseult), appearing in particular in the generic The Revenge of Monte Cristo (2002). To obtain the role of the son of the Count, he loses ten pounds at the age of 17, while still studying at Stowe School. An iron will, the man has also confessed to having thought about becoming a military (like his father) in the british armed forces, if he had not punctured at the cinema.