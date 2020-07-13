Henry Cavill wallows in the mud to play The Witcher !

Henry Cavill is not afraid of wet t-shirt. To play Geralt of Riv in The Witcher, the american actor has had to roll in the mud.

Henry Cavill is an actor full. Then, when it comes to rolling in the mud and play in The Witcher, it darkens.

The series the Witcher turned out to be a massive hit on Netflix. Henry Cavill, who plays the fearsome hunter Geralt of Riv has explained the secrets behind his casting.

In an interview with the u.s. magazine, Vanity FairHenry Cavill explained how he has put himself in the skin of his character. The dreaded Geralt, as well.

Wigs, contact lenses to change the color of your eyes… He narrated to journalists how he gave himself for the role.

He has confessed : “The customers I hated about the end of the series “. And this is not the only interesting part of the statement made by the actor.

Henry Cavill wallows in the mud for his role in The Witcher

He also said that he had to be the dirtiest possible to fit the character the best way possible. “First of all taken, looked at me and said :” I have to be more dirty “. It is what it is.

Want to rely about your character, he has made other statements. “The costume designers came up with a pair of socks rolled into a ball, filled with powder, and give me tapotaient with. And then I said, ‘hey guys, it is not enough.”

You will understand, Henry Cavill knows how to give 100% for the functions that it performs. So he says : : “I went out in the rain. Sometimes I like to go for a walk in the puddles. I just tried to capture the world in me, that the character has the air of having really lived it.”

Statements that say a lot, so that, in the involvement of Henry Cavill for its different functions. That is in the tv and in the movies.

The latest news, Henry Cavill is still in the running to play Superman in the next phase of Marvel. He told Men’s Health : “The cape is in the closet, so that. She belongs to me still, so I had to abandon the role “.

